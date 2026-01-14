403
Dejavoo And Enroll & Pay Expand Embedded Loyalty To Android P Line Terminals
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dejavoo today announced the expansion of its integration with Enroll & Pay, a turnkey embedded loyalty-solution, now available on Dejavoo's Android P line terminals (P1, P3, and P8).
This integration provides Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) a powerful new revenue lever – loyalty that just works, built into Dejavoo terminals and deployable in minutes.
“We're reducing the barrier to entry for loyalty – and making it a portfolio-wide differentiator,” said Chris Clarke, Vice President of Customer Growth and Success at Dejavoo.“For ISOs and ISVs, it's a value-add that drives merchant stickiness and card volume with zero overhead."
Loyalty Without the Lift
Enroll & Pay empowers merchants to launch a card-linked loyalty program in minutes with simple setup, minimal training, and no apps. Customers are enrolled at their first card transaction and are automatically rewarded every time they pay. The credit card is instantly turned into their loyalty card directly on the terminal. Merchants can send SMS marketing messages and offers to encourage customers to return more often.
The benefits of embedded loyalty:
.20x higher conversion than app-based loyalty
.65% of merchant revenue comes from repeat customers
.Zero integration required – just select in DV Store
“We built Enroll & Pay to scale loyalty without friction – for processors, for ISVs, and for merchants,” said Brian Booth, CEO of Enroll & Pay.“With Dejavoo, we're distributing our platform through the gateway, reaching more merchants faster, and giving ISOs a real growth driver.”
Why This Matters for ISOs & ISVs
.No-Code Distribution – Add value to every terminal in the field
.Higher Retention – Merchants with loyalty churn less and process more
.Instant Deployment – Available now in DV Store, no certification needed
.Differentiation at Scale – Stand out in the market with embedded loyalty
This integration turns a common ask –“Do you offer loyalty?” – into a high-margin yes.
About Dejavoo
Dejavoo delivers smart and secure payment solutions for businesses, combining innovative technology with seamless integration. Our offerings include the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway, cloud POS systems, and flexible alternative payment options.
With advanced Android and Linux terminal lines, Dejavoo offers secure, reliable in-person payment solutions for a variety of business needs. Supported by a global network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, Dejavoo ensures reliable, in-person transactions tailored to a merchant's needs. Backed by a global network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, we empower businesses to thrive with industry-leading point-of-sale technology and personalized support.
Explore how Dejavoo can elevate your business at dejavoo.
About Enroll & Pay
Enroll & Pay is a fully embedded, patented card-linked loyalty platform that helps brick-and-mortar merchants grow through repeat business.
With 20x the conversion rate of traditional methods, Enroll & Pay is the easiest way to turn every card transaction into a customer engagement opportunity.
Media Contacts
Dejavoo
Amit Iris Zenou – VP, Marketing & Communications, Dejavoo
... | (877) 358-6797
Enroll & Pay
Cally Booth – Marketing Manager
... | (866) 942-5500
