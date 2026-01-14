LATAM Expands Brazilpatagonia Links With New São Pauloushuaia Nonstop

403
LATAM Expands Brazilpatagonia Links With New São Pauloushuaia Nonstop
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
LATAM Airlines Brasil says it will add a seasonal nonstop between São Paulo/Guarulhos and Ushuaia, Argentina, targeting the winter rush to the continent's far south.
The route is scheduled to run from July 1 to August 31, 2026, subject to government approval, with four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The airline plans to use Airbus A320 aircraft configured for 174 passengers, including 12 seats in Premium Economy and 162 in Economy.
Aviation outlets publishing the proposed timetable list flight LA8174 leaving Guarulhos at 08:15 and arriving in Ushuaia at 14:00, with the return LA8175 departing at 15:00 and reaching São Paulo at 20:30. LATAM has said the two-month operation would offer more than 12,500 seats.
Ushuaia sells the romance of the“end of the world,” but the business case is logistics. Winter travel is short and intense, and most itineraries today rely on connections, often via Buenos Aires.
LATAM expands direct Brazil–Argentina flights
A direct link lowers the odds that a missed connection derails a trip, and it makes quick holidays more realistic for travelers starting in Brazil's main air market.
LATAM is pairing Ushuaia with another Argentina winter play: a return of São Paulo –Bariloche service from June 15 to August 30, 2026.
The company says it will fly daily using A320-family aircraft with the same 174-seat layout, increasing from seven to as many as 10 weekly frequencies in July and August as demand peaks.
The new routes also reinforce LATAM's strategy of tuning capacity to seasonal demand while using Guarulhos as a gateway.
The airline says it has expanded its Brazilian domestic network since 2021 and remains the market leader in both domestic and international segments, while also positioning itself as a top choice for corporate travel.
A seasonal GRU–Ushuaia nonstop is planned for July 1–August 31, 2026, pending approvals, with four weekly Airbus A320 flights.
LATAM also plans to restore and expand winter service to Bariloche, aiming to capture peak-season leisure demand.
The practical payoff is simpler travel: fewer connections, more seats, and a stronger pull through São Paulo's main hub.
