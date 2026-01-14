Aberdeen University Opens Mumbai Admissions, Offers Rs 2 Lakh Scholarship

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer): The University of Aberdeen, founded in 1495 and among the world's oldest and most prestigious centres of learning, has announced the opening of admissions for its Mumbai campus for the inaugural September 2026 intake.

The announcement was made by Professor Peter Edwards, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University, during a visit to Mumbai, where he formally inaugurated the development of the campus site in Powai, marking a key milestone towards the official opening of the University of Aberdeen's campus before August 2026.

As part of its India launch, Professor Edwards unveiled the Aberdeen Pioneer Scholarship to support talented students to access academic excellence. The scholarship programme will provide a Rs. 2 lakh tuition fee waiver to all eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students who apply by 31 January 2026 and are accepted to enrol in September 2026. The scholarship amount will be deducted directly from the tuition fees and indicated in the acceptance letter from the university.

Academic Programmes

At the undergraduate level, Aberdeen will offer the courses under the Scottish four-year degree structure, giving students two foundational years followed by specialisation at the end of the second year. Initial undergraduate programmes include BSc Data Science (Hons), BSc Computing Science (Hons), MA Economics (Hons) and MA Business Management (Hons). All programmes will be delivered in line with the university's UK academic standards, with students graduating with a UK-accredited degree awarded by the University of Aberdeen.

Responding to India's rising demand for specialised technical expertise, the university will also introduce a one-year MSc in Artificial Intelligence and MBA. With AI expected to add $1.7 trillion to the Indian economy by 2035, the programme is designed to equip graduates with future-ready skills.