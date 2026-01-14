Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher


2026-01-14 08:07:18
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock gauge began trading on Wednesday at 12,425.88 points, marking a 0.33% rise, equivalent to 40.27 points above the prior closing level.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 advanced by 1.07%, finishing at 12,385.61 points, with a daily turnover reaching 192.9 billion Turkish liras ($4.47 billion).

By 10:15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 43.1680 Turkish liras against the U.S. dollar, 50.3320 against the euro, and 58.0960 against the British pound.

Meanwhile, the value of gold stood at $4,635.20 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at $64.70 per barrel.

