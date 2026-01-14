403
Egypt: Sudan Crisis Requires Int'l Efforts To End Bloodshed
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt affirmed on Wednesday that the Sudanese crisis needs international and regional efforts to expedite an end to the bloodshed, emphasizing the gravity of the current situation and its serious repercussions for regional peace and security, particularly for neighboring countries.
In a press statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that this came in a speech by Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdelatty during his chairmanship of the fifth meeting of the Consultative Mechanism to enhance coordination of peace efforts in Sudan.
Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's steadfast position on the Sudanese crisis, their unity and territorial integrity, recalling the launch of the "Sudan Neighboring Countries Initiative" in July 2023, which stressed a ceasefire, the initiation of comprehensive political consultations, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement indicated that the participating delegations emphasized during the meeting the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to support the ceasefire process, protect civilians, and facilitate the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as supporting the comprehensive political process in a way that preserves Sudan's unity and territorial integrity and meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.
The meeting was attended by the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy to Sudan Ramtane Lamamra, Djibouti's Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Omar, Senior Advisor to the US President for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos, UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot Al-Nahyan, and Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji.
Representatives from Germany, Turkiye, Norway, Qatar, the UK, China, Russia, France, Iraq, and Angola also participated, along with representatives from the EU, the League of Arab States, the African Union (AU), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). (end)
