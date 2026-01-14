(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Benton Receives Positive Metallurgical Results from South Pond with Gold Recoveries up to 88.4% January 14, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Benton Resources Inc. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary gold recovery results from its South Pond (SP) Gold- Copper Deposit, with recoveries up to 88.4%. Stephen Stares, President and CEO of the Company, states, "We are extremely pleased with these initial test results. which demonstrates outstanding recoveries for a first-pass evaluation of the SP Deposit. I'm confident that with further optimization and additional testing, recoveries could be improved even further. As we continue to advance and grow the Great Burnt and SP deposits, an important next step is developing an initial understanding of gold recoveries at the SP deposit using standard bottle-roll tests. These tests were conducted by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), one of the country's top trusted analytical and testing companies. Benton remains highly encouraged by the project's future as we continue advancing South Pond and Great Burnt, alongside the potential new discoveries we've identified". Study Parameters The Company collected a representative composite sample of gold-mineralized intervals, weighing approximately 20 kg, from 16 drill holes throughout the South Pond Gold-Copper Deposit. Each individual sample was collected and quarter-cut from drill core at the Company's on-site storage facility. The composite sample was shipped by commercial courier to SGS Canada Inc.'s laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario for analysis. Analytical work included sample preparation, head assay analysis, and standard cyanide leaching using standard bottle-roll cyanidation tests. SGS performed three separate 24-hour recovery tests with varying criteria to determine gold recovery. A list of sample intervals that comprise the composite test sample is shown in Table 1 below. Table 1: South Pond Gold Composite Metallurgical Sample

HOLE-ID SAMPLE_ID FROM TO LENGTH (m) AU_PPB CU_PPM CU_% SP-24-01 215203 31.2 32.2 1 2370 1498 0.1498 SP-24-02 215319 60.7 61.7 1 1774 698 0.0698 SP-24-03 215419 28.8 29.8 1 1597 1464 0.1464 SP-24-03 215444 50.9 51.9 1 3778 798 0.0798 SP-24-05 215562 15.35 16.35 1 459 7786 0.7786 SP-24-06 215617 29.6 30.6 1 2234 4244 0.4244 SP-24-07 215675 29.0 30.0 1 2984 1118 0.1118 SP-24-09 248518 45.0 46.0 1 526 490 0.049 SP-24-13 248722 12.0 13.0 1 5317 1162 0.1162 SP-24-23 249263 60.75 61.75 1 15715 2396 0.2396 SP-24-26 277013 22.6 23.6 1 1366 779 0.0779 SP-24-28 277382 30.4 31.4 1 2827 788 0.0788 SP-24-29 277492 33.1 34.1 1 1908 419 0.0419 SP-24-30 279586 7.3 8.3 1 4508 537 0.0537 SP-24-31 279697 39.0 40.0 1 5427 1296 0.1296 SP-24-32 279753 46.1 47.1 1 1600 875 0.0875 SP-24-33 279812 21.2 22.2 1 1510 351 0.0351







AVG. 3288 1571 0.16

Note: All gold assays were determined at Eastern Analytical Ltd. by 30g fire assay and released previously.

Results

SGS conducted three separate gold recovery tests with varying criteria to determine gold recovery over a 24-hour leach retention time. Criteria for each test is shown in Table 2. Gold recovery results were highly favourable, with results up to 88.4% and increased progressively through the three tests. Gold recovery results for all three tests are shown in Figure 1.

Table 2: Bottle Roll Leaching Recovery Results - (SGS)







Figure 1: Bottle Roll Leaching Recovery Results - (SGS)

The metallurgical results reported herein are laboratory-scale only and are not intended to support, nor should they be construed as supporting, any mineral resource, reserve, or production estimates.

Previous Studies - Great Burnt Copper Deposit

Bento also notes that previous operators on the project had completed initial metallurgical grindability and floatation testwork in 2021 on the Great Burnt Copper Deposit (GBCD) at SGS Lakefield Laboratories*. A 60-kilogram composite sample of mineralized core averaging 2.82% Cu was submitted for a series of seven tests with varying specs for each test. The average copper recovery of the seven tests completed was 94.7% while SGS concluded that "predicted plant performance would be the production of a 25% Cu concentrate at 96% recovery ". Since the time of this test Benton has expanded the GBCD from 650m to 950m strike length where it remains open.

*Excerpt from: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property, Central Newfoundland. P&E Mining Consultants Inc., 2022.

QP

Barry Sparkes (P.), Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Over limits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has an NI-43-101 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting, covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

