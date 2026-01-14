MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AmeraMex International Provides Shareholder Update and Outlook for 2026

Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of new and refurbished heavy equipment serving the logistics, construction, and industrial markets, today issued a shareholder update.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre stated, "As we finalize our 2025 results, we anticipate revenue in the range of $15 to $16 million, compared to $14.9 million in 2024 and $13.4 million in 2023. We also expect to return to profitability in 2025 following net losses of $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.4 million in 2023.

"Our largest rental customer continues to be the U.S. Government, and we expect to maintain this relationship for years to come. At the conclusion of each Rental Agreement, equipment is replaced with newer, more technologically advanced units. Returned equipment is then either added to our rental fleet or sold into the marketplace as quality used inventory.

"Looking ahead, we believe 2026 will be a stronger year for the Company. Requests for Proposals (RFPs) from logistics providers serving both wet and dry ports, as well as major distribution centers, have increased-representing significant revenue opportunities for AmeraMex. We are also seeing renewed interest from Central America, where analysts project heavy-equipment demand growth of approximately 3–4 percent annually."

AmeraMex International 2026 Corporate Profile:

AmeraMex International, Inc. is a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions, including electric-powered machinery-serving a diverse range of industries such as logistics, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, US Military and forestry conservation, both domestically and internationally.

The Company maintains strategic partnerships with the following manufacturers: ASV Holdings, Inc. – marketing a comprehensive line of mastication equipment; Taylor Machine Works – offering heavy-duty forklifts and container handlers; LiuGong North America – distributing electric front-end loaders, scrapers, forklifts and excavators; FirstGreen Industries – representing electric skid steer loaders; CMI – showcasing mulching tract tractors; and Magni Telescopic Handlers – featuring a line of rotating telescopic handlers.

Strategy

AmeraMex International, Inc. specializes in acquiring and refurbishing used heavy equipment for resale into high-growth markets across the Americas. Refurbished equipment generates gross margins of 15-25 percent, while new equipment sales-yielding margins of 6-10 percent- but offers a pipeline to competitively priced used inventory.

The Company also operates a high-margin rental fleet, providing consistent cash flow. Upon return, rental units are either redeployed or sold-typically at 60-80 percent of their retail value, depending on usage.

To drive growth, AmeraMex continuously evaluates new equipment lines to expand its offerings to existing and emerging markets. Responding to increasing demand for low-emission machinery in states with stricter environmental regulations, the Company has introduced two lines of electric equipment from LiuGong North America and FirstGreen Industries, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use,

AmeraMex's strategic vision centers on revenue expansion through market growth, including potential partnerships or mergers that enhance product lines, geographic footprint, and customer reach.

Markets

The logistics industry represents a significant growth market for AmeraMex International, Inc. U.S. ports-both wet and dry-and distribution centers serve as pivotal hubs within the country's $6 trillion import-export economy, making the U.S. the second-largest global importer after the EU. Sales of loaded and unloaded container handlers account for approximately 50 percent of the Company's total revenue.

The rapid expansion of dry ports and distribution centers across the U.S. is fueling demand for container handlers and heavy-duty forklifts. These facilities require advanced capabilities to store, track, and maneuver shipping containers. By integrating containerization into upstream supply chains and downstream transportation, companies enhance asset utilization, reduce fuel and trucking costs, and optimize distribution operations.

Beyond logistics, AmeraMex supplies equipment to high-growth sectors including manufacturing, forestry conservation, construction, mining, lumber, and commercial agriculture-where its product lines continue to gain strong traction.

Inventory

AmeraMex maintains an inventory of new and refurbished equipment, such as front-end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers. This equipment is leased, rented and/or sold to companies involved in heavy and light construction, mining, shipping, transportation, logging, commercial farming, and infrastructure projects.

Service

To address the equipment service needs of the Company's end markets, AmeraMex trains its service technicians at schools and workshops provided by the manufacturers of the lines they represent or sell.

The company's service facility is equipped with overhead cranes, a paint shop, and a welding-fabricating shop. The facility includes modern, specialized tools and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. The service staff has access to its manufacturers' technical specifications, which guarantees efficient repairs of the customer's equipment.

Parts

The AmeraMex parts warehouse contains a million-dollar heavy equipment parts inventory, ensuring that they have the parts on hand to maintain and repair all lines of equipment they represent.

Transportation

The company owns Peterbilt trucks and Cozad heavy haul trailers to provide equipment transportation for AmeraMex customers, as well as other heavy equipment companies.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, or for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

