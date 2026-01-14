Joe Sheldon

Postgraduate Researcher, Department of Sociology, Social Policy, and Criminology, University of Liverpool

Joe graduated from the University of Liverpool with a First-class BA in Politics, before completing an MA in Social Political Thought at the University of Leeds. Alongside his studies, Joe has experience working in Westminster and British politics developing policy communications, having done so since 2020. During the course of his PhD, Joe has taught on a number of Politics modules at undergraduate level, and has attained Associate Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy (AFHEA) status.

Joe joined the Department of Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology in September 2023 as a Postgraduate Research Student.

Joe's PhD research focuses on the cultural political economy of English football, specifically at Everton FC, by analysing the motives and wider views of protesting fans. His work is socio-political, drawing on theories of class, agency and ideology to present a critical view of how fans interact with their clubs, communities and wider public & economic discourse. This study builds on his MA dissertation, which examined polyvocality and the impact of fan voices in football's business elements. He is particularly interested in creative/alternative research methods, and is conducting walking interviews as part of his PhD data collection.

More widely, Joe is interested in cultural/critical political economy and reactions to the imposed conditions of neoliberalism. This includes varying forms of critical political economic discourse, socio-political studies and discussions of contemporary party politics / political ideology.

Joe would encourage anyone who is interested in his work to get in touch, and is always happy to chat!

