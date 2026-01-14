EUR 90B For Two Years: European Commission President Reveals Details Of Loan For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this at a press conference in Brussels following a meeting of the College of Commissioners, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This morning, the Commission adopted the legal proposals that deliver on that agreement. We will provide Ukraine with a loan of EUR 90 billion for 2026 and 2027. This is done in enhanced cooperation with 24 out of 27 Member States participating," von der Leyen said.

She explained that one third of the loan – EUR 30 billion – will go towards general budget support, while the remaining EUR 60 billion will support defense needs.

According to von der Leyen, the loan will make Ukraine stronger on the battlefield while also ensuring that government institutions can function and budgetary needs are covered.

As regards defense procurement under the loan, the funds will be used to purchase equipment mainly from Ukraine, the EU, and EEA/EFTA countries.

Netherlands pushes to let Ukraine spend EUR 15B EU aid on U.S. weapons

If certain weapons cannot be procured in these countries, they may be purchased from third countries.

"The budget support – the EUR 30 billion - is also designed to help Ukraine advance with its reforms and to modernize the country, the investment is conditioned to reforms, also to bring it closer to European Union membership," von der Leyen said.

At the same time, she noted that the European Commission's proposal for a reparations loan remains on the table.

"This should serve as a stark reminder to Russia that we reserve the right to make use of their immobilized assets. The document shows that the assets will remain immobilized until the war ends and reparations are being paid. You also see this reflected in the fact that Ukraine would not have to pay back the loan until reparations are being paid," von der Leyen concluded.

On December 19, European Council President Antonio Costa announced that EU leaders at the Brussels summit agreed to support Ukraine with EUR 90 billion in 2026-2027.

Three EU member states – Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia – will not participate in the implementation of the EU-budget-backed EUR 90 billion loan decision.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that EU support in the amount of EUR 90 billion sends a signal to Russia that Ukraine will endure.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine