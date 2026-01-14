Azerbaijan Hands Over Several Accused Individuals To Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Vagif Khachatryan, Gevorg Sujyan, David Davtyan, and Vicken Euljekjian, who were convicted under various provisions of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and were serving sentences within the country, have been extradited to Armenia, Trend reports.

This transfer was conducted in accordance with the bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, rooted in the principles of humanism.

The transfer of these individuals can be viewed as a result of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Throughout their detention in Azerbaijan, the rights of the extradited individuals were fully safeguarded, and their living conditions, including healthcare, were in line with international standards. Prior to their transfer to Armenia, the prisoners underwent a thorough medical examination, which confirmed that their health was stable.

Among them, Khachatryan, whose health condition was deemed unsatisfactory, received comprehensive medical care and was kept under constant medical supervision.

Meanwhile, Vagif Khachatryan, one of the members of the illegal Armenian armed formations, which committed a massacre in the village of Meshali of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district on December 22, 1991, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following the court verdict announced on November 7, 2025.

Will be updated