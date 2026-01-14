Azerbaijan Hands Over Several Accused Individuals To Armenia
This transfer was conducted in accordance with the bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, rooted in the principles of humanism.
The transfer of these individuals can be viewed as a result of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Throughout their detention in Azerbaijan, the rights of the extradited individuals were fully safeguarded, and their living conditions, including healthcare, were in line with international standards. Prior to their transfer to Armenia, the prisoners underwent a thorough medical examination, which confirmed that their health was stable.
Among them, Khachatryan, whose health condition was deemed unsatisfactory, received comprehensive medical care and was kept under constant medical supervision.
Meanwhile, Vagif Khachatryan, one of the members of the illegal Armenian armed formations, which committed a massacre in the village of Meshali of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district on December 22, 1991, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following the court verdict announced on November 7, 2025.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment