Toogood Gold Expands Footprint, Positioned For High-Impact Growth 2026 Alongside: ADMQ, BMXI, CSDX, SIGL

Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC | OTCQB: TGGCF) reported final drilling assays from its 100%-owned Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland, delivering results that significantly expand the scale, continuity, and upside potential of its gold discovery heading into 2026.

The Company's 2025 drill program confirmed the Quinlan target as a large, coherent gold system, with gold intersected in all 30 drill holes completed to date. High-grade intervals and visible gold were reported in 10 holes, reinforcing confidence in a continuous mineralized structure. Importantly, drilling has doubled the down-dip extent of the Quinlan felsic dyke to approximately 240 meters and expanded strike length to roughly 350 meters, with mineralization remaining open in all directions-key indicators of growth potential for future resource definition.

A highlight intercept of 29.31 meters grading 2.20 g/t gold was returned at the southwestern edge of drilling, clearly defining this direction as a priority expansion target for the next phase of step-out drilling. Management has identified this trend as a near-term focus area for continued drilling success.

Equally significant, Toogood completed the first-ever drill testing of the Mélange Contact, a regionally extensive structural corridor. All three initial holes intersected gold-bearing mineralization, resulting in a 100% hit rate and confirming the Mélange as a prospective gold trend. These results unlock more than 15 kilometers of undrilled, district-scale exploration potential, elevating the project beyond a single-target discovery.

With drilling now vectoring toward key structural convergence zones, Toogood is preparing for a more aggressive 2026 exploration campaign focused on expansion drilling, systematic soil sampling, and detailed structural mapping. For investors seeking exposure to Newfoundland gold exploration, junior mining stocks, and high-upside gold discovery stories, Toogood Gold is emerging as a name to watch as exploration momentum accelerates.

