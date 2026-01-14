Altahar Herbal Drops: Merging Modern Science & Ayurveda Via Hybrid Tech

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 5:21 am - In October 2024, Mr Sushil Kumar and AltAhar introduced their first three hybrid model-based formulations - Detox Drop, Relaxing Drop and Sugar Balancing Drop, after extensive research and development.

AltAhar, a wellness innovation brand under DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., founded by Mr Sushil Kumar, has announced a major product line in modern Ayurvedic solutions with the launch of India's first hybrid model-based lifestyle drops. In an industry where most wellness products still follow traditional formats, AltAhar is taking a different path and has spent years exploring how ancient herbal knowledge can be made more practical for today's fast-moving lifestyles, leading to this milestone.

In October 2024, Mr Sushil Kumar and AltAhar introduced their first three hybrid model-based formulations - Detox Drop, Relaxing Drop and Sugar Balancing Drop, after extensive research and development. The idea was simple: make herbal routines easier, quicker and more effective. But turning that idea into reality required a more scientific approach.

“People trust Ayurveda, but they also want results that they can feel,” says Dr Sushil Kumar, Founder of AltAhar and a scientist by training.“Utilising modern technology gave us a way to honour traditional ingredients while improving how the body absorbs them inspired by novel scientific endeavours.”

To strengthen this innovation, AltAhar has built a strong intellectual property portfolio. The company holds three granted patents, with two additional currently under review, along with a registered trademark and a design filing linked to its formulations and delivery systems. These patents are central to AltAhar's belief that Indian wellness brands can stand on a global scientific platform.

The hybrid delivery based drops are formulated for everyday use, just a few drops in water, offering enhanced absorption, without the unpalatable taste often associated with herbal extracts. This format also makes it easier for consumers to adopt consistent wellness habits, something the company believes is essential for long-term benefits.

Beyond hybrid model based formulations, AltAhar has also introduced vegan protein bars, expanding its focus to functional nutrition. These products support metabolism, energy, stress balance and digestive wellness, key areas where many consumers are actively seeking natural and effective solutions.

AltAhar's team continues to collaborate with researchers and institutions to study formulation behaviour, scientifically validate benefits and ensure safety for wider markets. With patents secured and more in progress, the company is preparing for broader availability in India and expanding into international markets in 2026.

For AltAhar, the journey is not just about creating new products, it's about redefining how Ayurveda can fit into modern lifestyle. By merging modern technology with traditional herbs, the brand hopes to build a bridge between what people trust and what they need today: wellness that is natural, effective and easy to adopt.

