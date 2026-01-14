Indigra Extends Lohri Greetings And Promotes Healthy Celebrations With Luka Makhana & Millets

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 5:32 am - Indigra wishes everyone a joyful Lohri and encourages families to celebrate with healthier snacks through Luka Makhana & Millets, offering roasted, natural and nutritious alternatives to fried and processed festival foods.

Faridabad, Haryana - On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd. has extended warm festival greetings to families across India while encouraging a shift towards healthier festive eating habits through its brand Luka Makhana & Millets.

Lohri is traditionally a festival of harvest, gratitude, and togetherness. It marks the end of winter and celebrates nature's abundance with bonfires, music, and food shared among family and friends. Indigra believes that the spirit of Lohri also aligns naturally with the idea of mindful, wholesome consumption - choosing foods that not only taste good but also support long-term health.

Through Luka Makhana & Millets, Indigra is reintroducing traditional Indian superfoods in a modern, convenient snack format suitable for today's lifestyle. Roasted makhana (fox nuts) and millets have been part of Indian diets for centuries and are known for being light, nutritious, and easily digestible. Luka products are made using roasting instead of deep frying, with carefully selected spices, natural seasonings, and no refined flour or artificial additives.

Festival seasons often bring an increase in consumption of fried snacks, sugary treats, and highly processed foods, especially among children and families. Indigra's initiative this Lohri is to gently encourage consumers to make better everyday food choices - not by giving up taste or enjoyment, but by switching to options that are lighter, cleaner, and nutritionally balanced.

“Lohri is about celebrating nature's gifts and sharing happiness with loved ones,” said a spokesperson from Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd.“We believe it is also the perfect time to reflect on what we consume and how it impacts our health. Luka Makhana & Millets represent a modern way of enjoying traditional foods that nourish the body while fitting into today's fast-paced lives.”

Luka Makhana is rich in plant-based protein, low in fat, gluten-free, and naturally light on the stomach, making it suitable for children, adults, and fitness-conscious consumers alike. Millets are high in fibre, minerals, and essential nutrients, and are increasingly recognised as climate-resilient and sustainable crops that support Indian farmers and food security.

By combining tradition with innovation, Indigra aims to position Luka not just as a snack, but as a lifestyle choice that supports healthier families, smarter eating habits, and respect for India's food heritage.

As Lohri bonfires light up the winter sky, Indigra invites families to celebrate with warmth, joy, gratitude - and better food choices.

Indigra wishes everyone a Happy Lohri filled with health, happiness, and prosperity.

About Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Indigra Industries Pvt. Ltd. is a Faridabad-based company focused on developing better-for-you food products inspired by India's traditional ingredients. Through its brand Luka Makhana & Millets, the company aims to make healthy snacking accessible, enjoyable, and culturally relevant for modern consumers.