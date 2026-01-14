403
ITFC Ranked #1 Globally in Islamic Syndications by Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics in 2025
(MENAFN- djembe consultants) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 13 January 2026. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has been ranked Global #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) in the 2025 Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics Islamic Syndications League Tables, marking five consecutive years of leadership in the Islamic syndications market.
The Bloomberg ranking highlights the Corporation’s strength in originating and leading complex Islamic syndicated trade finance transactions, supported by its ability to mobilize a broad and diversified global investor base. Complementing this, the Refinitiv ranking reflects ITFC’s consistent leadership and strong market credibility.
Together, these recognitions confirm ITFC’s central role in mobilizing public and private investors worldwide to finance OIC member countries, while delivering scalable Islamic trade finance solutions that meet client needs and remain aligned with its development mandate.
Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC, said: “Achieving the #1 global ranking in both the Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics Islamic Syndications League Tables in 2025 reflects the strength, consistency, and credibility of ITFC’s syndication platform and global reach. These recognitions demonstrate the confidence of the international financial community in ITFC’s ability to originate and lead high-quality Islamic syndicated transactions. We remain grateful to our syndication partners for their continued trust and commitment.”
Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics Islamic Syndications League Tables are compiled using comprehensive market transaction data and are widely accessed by financial institutions through Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics data platforms and terminals.
