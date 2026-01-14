BTS World Tour 2026: How To Buy Tickets, Pre-Sale, Tour Stops, All You Need To Know

After a 7-year-long wait, BTS ARMY will finally be able to see their bias live, as the heartthrob K-pop band announced its tour schedule on Tuesday, January 13.

While the thought of being able to watch the seven men perform may be enthralling, there is one hoop fans need to jump through first: the ticketing war.

This isn't the first time that fans will be competing so fiercely. In a viral clip the CEO of LiveNation Michael Rapino says, on a CNBC talk show in 2019, that the website saw one billion visits the day a BTS tour was announced as fans attempted to grab tickets.

As the world's arguably biggest band goes on tour from this April, here is everything you need to know to be able to get your hands on concert tickets, on the basis of what region you plan to see them in.

BTS tour stops

So far, the 7-member band has announced 34 cities across the globe until March 2027. They have even teased more stops in Japan and the Middle East (we wonder if UAE will be on the map!) among other stops.

As of now, here's the full list of cities and their dates:

2026

, South Korea - April 9, 11–12, Japan - April 17–18, United States - April 25–26

, United States - May 2–3, Mexico - May 7, 9–10

, United States - May 16–17, United States - May 23–24, 27

, South Korea - June 12–13, Spain - June 26–27

, Belgium - July 1–2, United Kingdom - July 6–7

, Germany - July 11–12, France - July 17–18

, United States - August 1–2, United States - August 5–6

, United States - August 10–11, United States - August 15–16

, Canada - August 22–23, United States - August 27–28

, United States - September 1–2, 5–6, Colombia - October 2–3

, Peru - October 9–10, Chile - October 16–17

, Argentina - October 23–24, Brazil - October 28, 30–31

, Taiwan - November 19, 21–22, Thailand - December 3, 5–6

, Malaysia - December 12–13, Singapore - December 17, 19–20, 22

, Indonesia - December 26–27

2027

31. Melbourne, Australia - February 12–13

32. Sydney, Australia - February 20–21

33. Hong Kong, China - March 4, 6–7

34. Manila, Philippines - March 13–14

How to get BTS World Tour 2026 tickets?

In order to get your hands on one ticket, since that is the limit in some cases, your best chance will be during the pre-sale.

However, the pre-sale will not be open to all - just those who have the ARMY membership. This membership will grant its holder exclusive access to events, gifts and even earlier access to tickets.

After you get the right type of membership, you must register for the pre-sale, verify your identity and link it to your membership which will give you access to the pre-sale.

How to apply for ARMY membership

Three types of membership are available. These are based on the region you are located in - not where you would wish to see them live.

The three types of membership are: US, Japan and Global. These memberships are available on Weverse, an official fan app for artists and fans to interact. Fans in the UAE should ideally purchase the global membership.

Purchasing them is notably easy, with it being available on the Weverse shop. When purchasing the membership it is imperative to ensure that the name you put in matches your name on your government ID.

How to get BTS World Tour 2026 tickets for South Korea?

Kicking off the massive two-year-long tour in Goyang, BTS will be performing on home ground first, for three days.

To be able to reserve a ticket during the pre-sale, you need to first register on the official ticketing website - Nol World - by creating an account.

After this, you must link your account to your Weverse account by pre-verifying your identity. You will be asked to scan a government ID. You must do so within the pre-verification period.

To verify your membership, you can click on the 'Membership Presale Verification' button on the ticket reservation page for this concert and then log in to your Weverse account through the Weverse account screen.

How to get BTS World Tour 2026 tickets for Japan?

For fans with the global and US membership, there is a raffle system. The raffle sign-up period on Weverse begins on 1pm, February 13 and will run till 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 17.

The raffle entry period will begin at 1pm on Friday, February 20 and will run till 11.59pm on Monday, February 23. Only those who have signed up for the raffle will be able to register an entry.

Each person would only be able to purchase one ticket, per concert, per person.

How to get BTS World Tour 2026 tickets for North America and/or Europe?

ARMY Membership Presale Registration (via Weverse)

Opens: Tuesday, January 13 at 7.30am PT (7.30pm UAE time)

Closes: Sunday, January 18 at 3pm PT (3am UAE time on January 19)

ARMY Membership holders (US or Global) must complete registration by this deadline for their membership to be verified. Only members who register in advance will be able to access the presale queue. When prompted, members must enter their 9-digit ARMY Membership number starting with“BA.”

ARMY Membership Presale (Ticket Sales)

Dates:



Thursday, January 22

Friday, January 23 (select shows only) Sale start times: Vary by show date (official times to be announced per show)

Eligibility:

US, Canada, and Mexico: US or Global ARMY Membership accepted

(If both are held, only the US membership number will be validated)

-p UK and Europe: Global ARMY Membership only

The Weverse ID email must match the Ticketmaster account email to join the presale queue. If the emails do not match, access will be denied.

General Onsale

Date: Saturday, January 24

Sale start times: Vary by show date (times will be announced per show)

Any remaining tickets after the ARMY Membership Presale will be available during the General Onsale. Shows in the US, Canada, and Mexico are open to ARMY Membership (US/Global) holders, while shows in the UK and Europe are open to ARMY Membership (Global) holders only.