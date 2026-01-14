403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump issues “reckoning and retribution” warning for Minnesota
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned that a “reckoning and retribution” is approaching the state of Minnesota, where activists continue to demand the removal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents following the death of a woman in a federal operation, according to reports.
Trump claimed that “every place” federal agents have been deployed has seen a reduction in crime, while alleging that Minnesota Democrats “love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people.”
“Fear not, great people of Minnesota, the day of reckoning & retribution is coming!” he added on his Truth Social account. The exact meaning of his warning for the Midwestern state remains unclear.
On Monday, Minnesota and its largest cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, seeking to halt what they described as a “federal invasion” of the state.
The suit aims to end the “unprecedented surge” of over 2,000 federal agents deployed by Homeland Security, which officials say led to the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, and numerous alleged civil rights violations.
Trump later told CBS News that Good was probably a “very solid, wonderful person” under ordinary circumstances but described her behavior during the encounter as “pretty tough.”
“I've seen it many ways, in many different shapes and forms,” Trump said. “We have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our country, killers. ICE is trying to get them out.”
Administration officials have stated that Good tried to ram the ICE agent before being shot, though state and local authorities, as well as demonstrators across the nation, dispute this account.
Trump claimed that “every place” federal agents have been deployed has seen a reduction in crime, while alleging that Minnesota Democrats “love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people.”
“Fear not, great people of Minnesota, the day of reckoning & retribution is coming!” he added on his Truth Social account. The exact meaning of his warning for the Midwestern state remains unclear.
On Monday, Minnesota and its largest cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, seeking to halt what they described as a “federal invasion” of the state.
The suit aims to end the “unprecedented surge” of over 2,000 federal agents deployed by Homeland Security, which officials say led to the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, and numerous alleged civil rights violations.
Trump later told CBS News that Good was probably a “very solid, wonderful person” under ordinary circumstances but described her behavior during the encounter as “pretty tough.”
“I've seen it many ways, in many different shapes and forms,” Trump said. “We have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our country, killers. ICE is trying to get them out.”
Administration officials have stated that Good tried to ram the ICE agent before being shot, though state and local authorities, as well as demonstrators across the nation, dispute this account.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment