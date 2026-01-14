403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Star Lara Fabian Set to Headline a Spectacular Valentine’s Concert at Rixos Radamis
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Sharm El Sheikh: Rixos Hotels Egypt is thrilled to announce an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration headlined by internationally acclaimed artist Lara Fabian, performing live at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh on 14 February. Widely regarded as one of the most powerful vocalists in contemporary music, Fabian will bring her signature elegance, emotional intensity, and world-class artistry to Sharm El Sheikh for a night dedicated to love, music, and unforgettable moments.
With more than 20 million albums sold and 17 records released across a career spanning more than three decades, Lara Fabian has mesmerized audiences worldwide with her romantic ballads and unique interpretive brilliance. Her global repertoire includes timeless hits such as “Je t’aime,” “Adagio,” “Caruso,” “Broken Vow,” “Love by Grace,” and “I Will Love Again,” each showcasing her unparalleled vocal strength and emotional depth.
A multilingual performer, Fabian sings in French, English, Italian, and Spanish, effortlessly conveying profound emotion in every language and forging a universal connection with listeners around the world.
A Romantic Experience Designed for Valentine’s Night
Inspired by the magical and immersive concert environments emblematic of Fabian’s international performances, the outdoor venue at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh will be transformed into an enchanting stage atmosphere overlooking the Red Sea. Guests can expect an evening that goes beyond a traditional concert—an experience where music, ambiance, and luxury blend seamlessly to create the perfect celebration of love.
Guests staying at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, and Club Privé by Rixos will enjoy complimentary access to this exclusive Valentine’s event. The open-air stage, set against the shimmering waters of the Red Sea, will provide a breathtaking backdrop for Fabian’s performance—promising a romantic and cinematic atmosphere ideal for couples and music lovers alike.
“At Rixos Hotels Egypt, we are dedicated to elevating the guest experience with world-class entertainment and unforgettable moments,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Hosting an international icon such as Lara Fabian on Valentine’s Day reflects our commitment to curating exceptional events that combine luxury, culture, and artistry.”
Nestled along the pristine coastline of Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Radamis continues to set new standards in hospitality, offering premium services, exquisite dining, and immersive entertainment—making it the perfect setting for a romantic evening under the stars.
With more than 20 million albums sold and 17 records released across a career spanning more than three decades, Lara Fabian has mesmerized audiences worldwide with her romantic ballads and unique interpretive brilliance. Her global repertoire includes timeless hits such as “Je t’aime,” “Adagio,” “Caruso,” “Broken Vow,” “Love by Grace,” and “I Will Love Again,” each showcasing her unparalleled vocal strength and emotional depth.
A multilingual performer, Fabian sings in French, English, Italian, and Spanish, effortlessly conveying profound emotion in every language and forging a universal connection with listeners around the world.
A Romantic Experience Designed for Valentine’s Night
Inspired by the magical and immersive concert environments emblematic of Fabian’s international performances, the outdoor venue at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh will be transformed into an enchanting stage atmosphere overlooking the Red Sea. Guests can expect an evening that goes beyond a traditional concert—an experience where music, ambiance, and luxury blend seamlessly to create the perfect celebration of love.
Guests staying at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, and Club Privé by Rixos will enjoy complimentary access to this exclusive Valentine’s event. The open-air stage, set against the shimmering waters of the Red Sea, will provide a breathtaking backdrop for Fabian’s performance—promising a romantic and cinematic atmosphere ideal for couples and music lovers alike.
“At Rixos Hotels Egypt, we are dedicated to elevating the guest experience with world-class entertainment and unforgettable moments,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Hosting an international icon such as Lara Fabian on Valentine’s Day reflects our commitment to curating exceptional events that combine luxury, culture, and artistry.”
Nestled along the pristine coastline of Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Radamis continues to set new standards in hospitality, offering premium services, exquisite dining, and immersive entertainment—making it the perfect setting for a romantic evening under the stars.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment