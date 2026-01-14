Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application For Admission Announcement


2026-01-14 07:18:45
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement
14-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET

APPLICANT NAME:

Roundhouse Digital Ltd.

APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:

101 Telok Ayer Street, #03-02, (068574), Singapore

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):

Matthew Lodge (Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director) Elliot Francis Fielding (Finance Director)

Matthew Barry Le Cornu (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Robert Hunter Mayfield (Proposed Independent Non-Executive Director)

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Information technology

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

Roundhouse Digital Ltd. (the“Company” or“Roundhouse”) is a technology company specialising in artificial intelligence (“AI”) agent deployment infrastructure. Our business model combines active operational services in artificial intelligence with complementary strategic treasury management capabilities, positioning us as a comprehensive technology services provider. The Company operates as a hybrid business model combining an active operating business, in the technology space, primarily as an artificial intelligence service provider which will be the Company's primary revenue driver while also establishing an Ethereum denominated strategic treasury reserve. The Company has taken this dual approach to ensure that the Company's primary operations of being a technology company maintain its operational independence while optimising capital allocation for long-term value creation. The Company intends to achieve this by providing the

following services: AI infrastructure services, platform licensing, and consulting.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

Number of ordinary shares expected to be admitted: 249,476,471

Ordinary shares of no par value

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding

securities held in treasury):

Circa. 49%

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE-

AND POST-ADMISSION:

Holder

Pre-Admission (%)

Expected Post-Admission (%)

Kaikalani Pte. Ltd.*

29.60%

26.33%

Satsuma Technology Plc*

11.26%

10.02%

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc*

7.43%

6.61%

*Companies connected to Matthew Lodge, Director of Roundhouse

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

TBC

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

27 January 2026

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A – not a fast-track application

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A – not a fast-track application

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A – not a fast-track application

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE

CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A – not a fast-track application

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A – no prior application announcement has been released

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2259480 14-Jan-2026

MENAFN14012026004691010666ID1110597871



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

