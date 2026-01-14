Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

14-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Roundhouse Digital Ltd. APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 101 Telok Ayer Street, #03-02, (068574), Singapore DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Matthew Lodge (Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director) Elliot Francis Fielding (Finance Director) Matthew Barry Le Cornu (Independent Non-Executive Director) Robert Hunter Mayfield (Proposed Independent Non-Executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Information technology DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Roundhouse Digital Ltd. (the“Company” or“Roundhouse”) is a technology company specialising in artificial intelligence (“AI”) agent deployment infrastructure. Our business model combines active operational services in artificial intelligence with complementary strategic treasury management capabilities, positioning us as a comprehensive technology services provider. The Company operates as a hybrid business model combining an active operating business, in the technology space, primarily as an artificial intelligence service provider which will be the Company's primary revenue driver while also establishing an Ethereum denominated strategic treasury reserve. The Company has taken this dual approach to ensure that the Company's primary operations of being a technology company maintain its operational independence while optimising capital allocation for long-term value creation. The Company intends to achieve this by providing the following services: AI infrastructure services, platform licensing, and consulting. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: Number of ordinary shares expected to be admitted: 249,476,471 Ordinary shares of no par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): Circa. 49% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Holder Pre-Admission (%) Expected Post-Admission (%) Kaikalani Pte. Ltd.* 29.60% 26.33% Satsuma Technology Plc* 11.26% 10.02% Pioneer AI Foundry Inc* 7.43% 6.61% *Companies connected to Matthew Lodge, Director of Roundhouse TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: TBC THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 27 January 2026 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: N/A – not a fast-track application ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: N/A – not a fast-track application DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: N/A – not a fast-track application DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: N/A – not a fast-track application In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: N/A – no prior application announcement has been released Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

