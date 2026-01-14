Shoptalk / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Abu Dhabi to Host Shoptalk Luxe as Global Leaders in Luxury Retail Convene in the UAE Capital

Taking place 27 to 29 January 2026, the event will convene over 2,000 attendees and 170+ speakers to explore pioneering concepts shaping the next chapter of luxury retail ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Middle East edition of Shoptalk Luxe on 27-29 January 2026, bringing one of the world's most influential platforms for luxury retail to the UAE capital for the first time. The event will convene more than 2,000 senior decision-makers and over 170 global speakers, including keynote appearances by Vera Wang, Marco Parsiegla, CEO of Amouage, Daniel Griede, CEO of Hugo Boss, Philippe Zube, CEO of Kerzner International, Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, and more. They join a wider roster of industry-defining figures including Julia Goddard, CEO of Harvey Nichols, Alexis Mourot, CEO of Christian Louboutin, and Antony Lindsay, CEO of Fabergé. Their sessions offer bold perspectives on reinvention, creativity, digital acceleration, and the evolving values of luxury consumers, placing Abu Dhabi at the centre of the international conversation shaping the future of luxury, fashion and elevated consumer experiences. Part of the globally recognised Shoptalk series, Shoptalk Luxe launches in Abu Dhabi in strategic collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The debut reflects Abu Dhabi's growing stature as a global hub where culture, commerce and creativity converge, and where international brands increasingly engage sophisticated consumers, regional markets and long-term growth opportunities. Supported by a strong economic foundation, a discerning and internationally minded consumer base, and world-class cultural institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the emirate offers a compelling environment for luxury brands seeking meaningful engagement and long-term presence. The Shoptalk Luxe agenda is built collaboratively with the industry, ensuring every session is shaped by real challenges, real expertise, and real priorities. These insights directly inform the five themes that underpin the Shoptalk Luxe programme:

Delivering value beyond product ownership examines services, experiences, and communities that sit around the product itself.

Deepening consumer relationships explores new ways to build loyalty and long-term value.

Redefining online and offline experiences looks at how physical and digital touchpoints create seamless, elevated journeys.

Elevating search and discovery focus on how to connect brands to customers. Driving excellence through leadership highlights how to organise, empower, and inspire teams. Together, these themes create practical, honest discussions on how to stay relevant, grow, and serve the next generation of luxury customers. Shoptalk Luxe will also facilitate structured, high-value connections through its curated Meetup platform, enabling more than 20,000 targeted meetings between brands, investors and technology partners. Over 80 sponsors and solution providers including leading regional and global brands such as Shopify, eBay and Snapchat are expected to participate, showcasing innovations across personalisation, omnichannel strategy, artificial intelligence and the technologies shaping the future of luxury retail. Zia Daniell Wigder, Global President, Shoptalk, added: "Shoptalk Luxe is a catalyst uniting the global luxury community to address what's next for the industry. By convening leaders in Abu Dhabi, we are creating a platform for practical insight and collaboration, ensuring attendees leave with ideas they can apply as the industry continues to evolve." Shoptalk Luxe marks a defining moment for Abu Dhabi's role in the global luxury landscape. The event underscores the emirate's growing influence as a destination where strategic dialogue, creative exchange and commercial ambition intersect. As luxury brands and leaders look ahead, Abu Dhabi is increasingly recognised not only as a place to gather, but as a place to shape the future of the industry. Further information and registration details are available via the event's official website. About Shoptalk



Shoptalk is known world-wide as the organisers of the retail's industry's very best events. Customers attend our shows to hear from the industry's greatest minds, discover the latest technologies, connect efficiently at scale with peers and partners and immerse themselves in an unmissable atmosphere designed to catalyse a world of game-changing opportunities. Together, we're creating the future of retail. Shoptalk is owned by Hyve Group, a next generation global events business whose purpose is to create unmissable events, where customers from all corners of the globe shape industry innovation. For more information, please contact ...

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO): The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi's growth and enabling the emirate's economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: . For more information, please contact:

