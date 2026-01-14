Game District Passes 2.2 Billion Downloads Worldwide In 2025



EQS-Media / 14.01.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST



With 2.2 billion downloads, 22 million DAU at peak, and strong revenue growth, Game District demonstrates that MENAP-built gaming companies can scale with global efficiency and discipline.

DUBAI - Game District, a MENAP-based mobile gaming company operating across Pakistan, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates, announced that its portfolio exceeded 2.2 billion downloads in 2025, placing the company among a limited number of publishers globally to reach that scale within a single calendar year. The milestone highlights the emergence of MENAP as a credible source of globally competitive mobile gaming companies.



“We attribute this performance to a high-frequency production engine supported by centralized data, monetization, and user acquisition capabilities,” said Saad Hameed Khan, CEO and Co-founder of Game District.“It's a system built to test quickly, learn efficiently, and scale winning products worldwide.”

Reporting 22 million daily active users

In 2025, Game District reached 22 million daily active users (DAU) at peak, with multiple titles ranking across app store charts in major international markets. The company's expansion reflects an execution-driven operating model focused on rapid iteration, rigorous measurement, and scalable growth.

“At a time when the mobile gaming market is facing acquisition costs, platform shifts, and consolidation, our momentum is notable,” Khan said.

“Global mobile game downloads have largely plateaued, which puts a premium on operational efficiency rather than the volume alone. This milestone demonstrates that a MENAP-built publisher can compete globally with discipline and consistency.”

Capital-efficient growth in a capital-heavy industry

Unlike many fast-scaling gaming companies, Game District has remained largely bootstrapped, funding growth primarily through operating cash flows. This approach has enabled sustained scaling while preserving strategic control.

In 2025, revenue increased 55% year-over-year, while total downloads grew 35%. As many publishers slow investment or restructure, Game District has continued to expand without overextending capital.

Flagship titles driving engagement

According to Sensor Tower, Game District's top five titles account for approximately 40% of total DAU, reflecting strong flagship performance and sustainability alongside portfolio breadth.

Key 2025 titles include My Supermarket Simulator 3D, Annoying Uncle Punch Game, Mini Relaxing Game – Pop It, Kick & Break The Ragdoll Games, and Satisfying Coloring, each scaled through performance-led iteration for mass-market audiences.

Built across Lahore, İstanbul, and Dubai

Game District operates studios across Lahore, Istanbul, and Dubai, combining local creative autonomy with centralized product, analytics, monetization, and user acquisition.

While hyper-casual games fueled early growth, the company is now focused on hybrid casual and hybrid simulation formats. Initial launches achieved 16% Day-30 retention, nearly double category benchmarks.

“We've shown we can compete globally,” Khan concluded.“Now we're building durable products that mobile game players return to for years, while scaling sustainably from MENAP to the world.”



Contact: Cansu Gultekin I...

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

