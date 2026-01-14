EMEA FX Talking: CEE To Continue Outperforming Forwards

EUR/PLN: Stabilisation at the beginning of 2026, outlook positiveEUR/HUF: The HUF rally fizzled out, giving way to stabilityEUR/CZK: Fundamentals will kick in after a short intermezzoEUR/RON: Stability to prevail around 5.09EUR/RSD: RSD unlikely to move significantly from current levelsUSD/UAH: Ongoing war still the biggest threat to hryvniaUSD/KZT: External uncertainties reinforce our cautious stanceUSD/TRY: Central bank to maintain gradual easing pathUSD/ZAR: Rand powers aheadUSD/ILS: Bank of Israel delivers a surprise rate cut

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.