Switzerland Backs 2 Winter Olympics Bid With CHF 200M Proposal

The Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, says hosting such a global event would bring major benefits, from boosting sport and driving technical innovation to strengthening social cohesion, creating lasting value for tourism and enhancing Switzerland's international image.

+ Can Switzerland really host a sustainable Winter Olympics?

Switzerland would be the first country to host the Winter Olympics rather than a single city. The Games would be staged across the country's four language regions, with no new venues built.

If Switzerland's bid meets the International Olympic Committee's criteria, the country will secure the Games.

