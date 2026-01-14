THOUSANDS TAKE TO YAS MARINA CIRCUIT FOR RUNYAS WITH OLYMPIC CHAMPION MO FARAH AND EMIRATI SPRINTER MARYAM AL FARSI

The inaugural event in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and organised by Ethara, attracted more than 4,200 people on the iconic F1 track.

Abu Dhabi,January 2026: Yas Marina Circuit welcomed thousands of runners of all ages and abilities for the inaugural RunYAS 2026 which was headlined by four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.

Held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and organised by Ethara, the event brought together more than 4,200 people including families, friends and members of the local community as they walked, ran or jogged around the iconic Formula One track.

The former British athlete joined the participants for the Yas Lap (5.3km), creating an unforgettable experience for runners on the course while Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi, who represented the UAE at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, also took part, further inspiring participants throughout the day.

As well as promoting a healthy lifestyle and strengthening social cohesion through physical exercise, inclusion was also at the heart of the event with 35 People of Determination taking part.

The event saw different categories being held including the Yas 10K, the Year of Family Relay (where individuals of three participated as a team), and Yas Kids (which is made of 1K and 2K distances).

The winners of each category included: Nowel Cheruto (female) and Abu Salim Mayanja (male) in the Yas 10K. Mika Manfield and Luke Welborn won the Yas Kids 2K while Phoebe Baillon and Bradley James Reichelt came out on top in the Yas Kids 1K. The Yas Lap was won by Badriya Talal.

RunYAS was held in line with the UAE's Year of Family, helping strengthen families and bringing local communities together.

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said:“Seeing families, friends, and first-time runners take to Yas Marina Circuit is a powerful reminder that health is built through shared moments. In the Year of the Family 2026, initiatives like RunYAS translate our public health strategy into real action, making healthy living part of everyday life, supporting physical activity, strengthening social connection, and embedding prevention into daily routines to help build a healthier, more resilient Abu Dhabi.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said:“The staging of RunYAS is another milestone addition to our community programme at Yas Marina Circuit and it was fantastic to see thousands of people from the UAE local community spend the morning by getting active on the F1 track.

“It is not only a testament to the government's on-going efforts to promoting a healthy lifestyle for all but provides a platform to inspire other people to engage with physical exercise that they can enjoy with their friends and family.”

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC)

ADPHC protects and promotes the health of Abu Dhabi's residents through prevention, research, education, and community-wide programmes designed to inspire healthy living and reduce the burden of chronic disease. The Centre works across government and society to create environments that support active lifestyles and empower individuals and families to make positive choices every day.