Parliament Appoints Fedorov As Ukraine's Defense Minister

Since May 2019, Mykhailo Fedorov had served as a non-staff presidential advisor on digital affairs.

In 2019, he was elected an MP.

On August 29, 2019, Fedorov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.

On March 4, 2020, he was reappointed to this position.

On March 21, 2023, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

On July 17, 2025, Fedorov was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.

On January 9, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed appointing Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

Fedorov was proposed to head the Ministry of Defense.

On January 12, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Digital Transformation supported Fedorov's resignation from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.

Meanwhile, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported Fedorov's appointment as minister of defense.

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignations of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Chief Vasyl Maliuk.

