Fms Sybiha And Sikorski Commend Ukrainian Man For Rescuing Twin Sisters In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha and Sikorski wrote about this on social media X, according to Ukrinform.

"Such actions remind us of the most important thing - humanity. Oleksandr is from Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. He is a former police officer. He lives in Poland and works as a driver. Almost a million Ukrainians now work in Poland every day - they build, treat, transport, teach, pay taxes. And they save lives. Ukrainians and Poles. Together. Without unnecessary words - they simply act together when it is needed," Sybiha wrote.

Sikorski responded to this by reposting his Ukrainian colleague's post with his own comment, noting that the incident took place in his native region.

“As a resident of Bydgoszcz, I thank Mr. Oleksandr. We will not allow Russian propaganda to undermine Polish-Ukrainian solidarity against the enemy that threatens both our nations,” Sikorski emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Oleksandr Bolotov rescued two 9-year-old twin sisters who fell through the ice on a canal in Bydgoszcz in northern Poland last weekend. The children, who were playing on the reservoir, fell through the ice. A former Ukrainian police officer came to their aid, enlisting the help of another man in the rescue operation. Using improvised means, including branches and a scarf, they pulled the children ashore and provided first aid until the rescuers arrived. Firefighters and medics later arrived at the scene and examined the rescued girls, whose lives are not in danger.

Photo: B. Witkowski / UMB