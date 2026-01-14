MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Libra Energy Materials to Participate at Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) (" Libra " or the " Company ") would like to cordially invite existing and prospective investors to visit Booth #212 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) from Sunday, January 25, 2026 to Monday, January 26, 2026.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicenter of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5,000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026 will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors, and will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

Share Issuance as Consideration for Asset Purchase

Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement entered into on August 21, 2025 between the Company, Last Resort Resources Ltd. and Bounty Gold Corp., as vendors (" Asset Purchase Agreement "), the Company announces the issuance of 305,810 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.1635 to the vendors of the Stimson lithium-cesium project in Ontario (see the Company's press release dated August 25, 2025) as consideration for the purchase price for these assets. Libra acquired a 100% undivided interest in the project for a total purchase price of CAD$50,000, payable through the issuance of common shares of the Company based on the 5-day volume-weighted average price prior to issuance. Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, the vendors had the option to receive the purchase price consideration in cash or common shares of the Company and elected to receive common shares, which are subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. An additional bonus payment may be required to be paid to the vendors pursuant to certain parameters under the Asset Purchase Agreement.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over another four lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA

Chief Executive Officer, Libra Energy Materials Inc.

e: ...

t: 416-846-6164

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events including, without limitation, statements relating to the assets of the Acquisition, the appointment of a new director to the Company and the expected benefits thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing general disclosure is not exhaustive nor should it be construed as such. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

