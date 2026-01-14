403
Palestinian Prisoners Society: Israeli Occupation Arrests 45 Palestinians In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said on Wednesday that Israeli occupation forces carried out arrests and on-the-spot interrogations targeting 45 Palestinians in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.
In a press release, PPS said most arrests took place in Qabatiya city in Jenin governorate, Deir Al-Hatab in Nablus governorate, and Shu'fat camp in occupied Jerusalem, with the rest spread across other West Bank areas.
The raids were accompanied by abuse of detainees and their families, the use of detainees as hostages, and widespread vandalism and destruction of homes, PPS mentioned.
Arrests have long been a systematic policy, it pointed out, adding that arrests in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war have reached about 21,000.
PPS also said Israeli occupation forces blew up the home of prisoner Ahmad Abu Al-Rub in Qabatiya, who was detained in December. (end)
