Rajouri- Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir is a vital pillar of India's national-security architecture, not only because of its geographical importance but also due to its strong military ethos and human resources.

Addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of the 10th Veterans-Day celebrations in Rajouri, the Army commander also lauded the region's contributions to the armed forces.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not only strategically important, but is also a vital pillar of the nation's core security architecture in terms of human resources and military tradition,” Lt Gen. Sharma said.

Highlighting the region's contribution to the armed forces, he said with a population of nearly 1.5 crore, Jammu and Kashmir accounts for around 4 to 5 per cent representation in India's border security forces.“This is a significant contribution when seen in proportion to the overall strength of the armed forces,” he said.

Referring to the rich military legacy of the region, Lt Gen. Sharma said Jammu and Kashmir is deeply rooted in diverse regimental traditions that reflect a unique spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.