Profiling Mosques In Kashmir Interferes With Muslims' Affairs: Mufti

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the profiling of mosques and imams in Kashmir was an interference in the religious matters of Muslims.

The former chief minister said if religious places require profiling, it should start with temples across the country.

“The latest order for mosques is interference in our religious affairs. If they have to do it, then they should start with other religions. Let them seek the details about priests in temples, and in which temple can shudras go and in which can Brahmins go,” Mufti told reporters here.

The PDP president said the authorities should also seek information about the money that is paid for entering temples.

“The police already have the record of the number of mosques in J-K and how much land they have. But now, seeking details of maulvis, imams, their photos, Aadhar cards and doing this much profiling are an attempt to intimidate and keep Muslims away from their religion in J-K,” she said.

Mehbooba said imams and the management committees of mosques are terrified by the profiling exercise.

“This five-page proforma has been made in such a way that it seems they are not imams or maulvis or teachers or members of masjid committees, but they are OGWs (over ground workers). The way OGWs are harassed and asked to give all their details in a police station, in the same way, details are being sought from mosques as if these are crime scenes,” she said.

The former chief minister dared the government to do similar profiling of gurudwaras and churches.

Mehbooba said she feared that the government might replicate this profiling with mosques across the country.

“First, they laid their hands on the waqf properties, and now they want to lay their hands on mosques which are not even waqf properties. They are also seeking details about sects.

“What do they have to do about the sects with which we are associated? Mosques are open for all irrespective of sects. It is not like that Dalits cannot enter,” she said.

Mehbooba said it was unfortunate that the government is silent and they are not talking about this.