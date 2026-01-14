UAE Minister Says Details Unclear, Still Assessing Trump's Iran Trade Tariff Plan

The United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, said on Tuesday that it was unclear how US President Donald Trump's latest announcement of tariffs would be implemented and whether it would affect the nation's food imports.

This comment comes after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country trading with Iran, ramping up pressure on Tehran over its violent crackdown on a wave of protests.

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive," Trump said on Truth Social.

Speaking at an event, the UAE minister said that "there is no clarity" on the tariffs as of yet, but details continue to emerge.

The UAE is Iran's second-largest trading partner, just behind China and ahead of Iraq, with its food and food products being one of the UAE's major imports.

Once details emerge, the UAE will focus on the impact it will have on the supply of food products that are being imported, its availability and pricing.

Al Zeyoudi, however, highlighted that Iran is a neighbouring country, and assessing the impact of the tariff means also taking a look at the soft power the Emirati nation holds with Iran, which goes hand-in-hand with its trade.

Their main focus as a government, though, will lie on understanding what the policy will be and how it will impact the availability of commonddities in the local market, Al Zeyoudi clarified.

Who does this really benefit?

A 25 per cent tariff on nations dealing with Iran would mean that doing business with the US would become more expensive. The UAE, is in a trade deficit with the US - it imports more than it exports - impacting how the nations conduct business.

The US majorly exports aluminium and gold to the UAE, of which, a 50 per cent tariff is already applicable on aluminium. A further tariff could mean that prices could rise up to 100 per cent on an essential metal like aluminium.

While the UAE does import a large amount of food products from Iran, he said the trade balance "is in our favour".