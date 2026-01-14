Aneet Padda Shares Pics Of Life Memories She Won't Be 'Moving On From'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai: Actress Aneet Padda has shared personal set of photographs on her social media account, offering fans a glimpse into 'moments that she continues to hold close'.

Staying true to her caption,“Not all memories need moving on from”, Aneet's post reflects gratitude, nostalgia and happy moments of her life.

The carousel series opens with a sunlit candid picture of Aneet dressed casually in a yellow stole and denim shorts, smiling ear to ear and looking all cute. Another image shows her seated indoors, posing beside a makeup gift box.

Another picture captures an emotional group hug with her debut movie's team. In the frame you can see Aneet along with the director of her debut movie Saiyaara and her co-star Ahaan Pandey.

Further images showcase am intimate birthday celebrations, with a birthday cake bearing her name, followed by a box filled with handwritten letters, photographs and personal notes from her fans and social media fan pages.

Another picture features a handwritten poetry in Punjabi.

Talking about Aneet, on the professional front, the young actress made her acting debut with the film Saiyaaraa, which released in 2025.

The romantic drama was directed by Mohit Suri. The film featured Aneet alongside Ahaan Pandey in the lead role.

The actress always treats her fans with adorable pictures from her personal life.

A few weeks ago, the actress had posted some adorable photos and videos of her time in Paris. Aneet penned a sweet caption that read, "Paddas in Paris. Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you.

Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have. (sic)."

From random selfies to goofy poses to enjoying the lovely music on the Paris street, to getting clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower, the post can have major wanderlust goals.

Aneet is now all set to begin work on her next,“Shakti Shalini”.

However, before that, she will be appearing for her college final-year exams in December-January.

For the unaware, Aneet is reportedly pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science.

–IANS

rd/