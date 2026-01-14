403
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (January 13, 2026)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's Clausura Matchday 2 tilted the table early as Chivas stayed perfect and Monterrey won away.
Winter baseball delivered high-leverage nights in Puerto Rico's final, Venezuela's round robin, and the Dominican round robin, while Mexico's Pacific League semifinals moved toward a sweep.
In Brazil, Copinha's knockout phase kept trimming big names, and a Canada–Guatemala call-up issue put a CONCACAF eligibility rule back in the spotlight.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. Chivas beat FC Juárez 1–0 with a late winner
Key facts: The match stayed scoreless deep into the second half, with both keepers making key saves and neither side creating many clear chances.
A Chivas penalty sequence was overturned after a VAR review flagged an offside in the buildup, keeping the game level. Yael Padilla then scored late to make it two wins from two for Chivas and keep them at the top early in the Clausura.
Why picked: In short tournaments, staying perfect after two rounds changes the pressure for everyone chasing.
2. Monterrey won 2–0 at Necaxa
Key facts: Monterrey controlled the game well enough to take a two-goal win without needing a chaotic finish. The clean sheet mattered because Necaxa had started the tournament with confidence and needed a home response.
For Monterrey, it's the kind of composed away performance that usually signals a team built for the playoff rounds, not just the opener.
Why picked: Away wins are still the quickest way to separate in Liga MX's early weeks.
3. Pachuca beat León 2–1 in a tight home game
Key facts: Pachuca took control with key moments rather than long spells of domination, and León struggled to build sustained pressure in open play.
The match stayed close enough that one sequence could have flipped it late, but Pachuca held the edge. The result gave Pachuca a needed early-season boost and left León chasing points after two rounds.
Why picked: Early swings between expected contenders have outsized value in the first month.
4. LMP semifinals: Charros routed Águilas 13–4 to go up 2–0
Key facts: Charros scored early and often, turning the game into a blowout before the middle innings finished. The margin mattered because it protected the bullpen and let Charros manage arms for the road portion of the series.
Going up 2–0 in a short semifinal changes everything: the leading team can play for matchups, while the trailing team must win now.
Why picked: A 2–0 lead plus a blowout is a double advantage-psychological and tactical.
5. LMP semifinals: Tomateros beat Algodoneros 6–4 to take a 2–0 lead
Key facts: Culiacán built enough separation to control the late innings even as Guasave kept the game within striking distance.
The win mattered because it put Tomateros two games from the final with the series shifting location. It also forces Algodoneros into a bullpen and rotation squeeze, because there is no longer room for“saving arms for later.”
Why picked: Two straight wins at this stage often decide the series before it feels decided.
6. Puerto Rico final: Santurce beat Ponce 8–2 and took a 2–0 series lead
Key facts: Santurce broke the game open with a five-run second inning, immediately flipping the night into damage control for Ponce.
The lead held because Santurce kept adding pressure while Ponce couldn't string rallies together. With the series 2–0, Ponce now needs a response fast or the championship becomes a straight-line finish.
Why picked: In a short final, a 2–0 lead is close to a structural advantage.
7. Venezuela round robin: Caribes beat Cardenales 9–8 and jumped to first
Key facts: The game was a slugfest that stayed tight all night, with both teams trading bursts rather than building a safe cushion.
Antonio Piñero hit the homer that broke the tie and gave Caribes the edge. The win mattered beyond one night because it reshuffled the top of the table in a format where every result is effectively a standings event.
Why picked: One swing moved the leaders in the most volatile winter playoff race.
8. Dominican round robin: Toros beat Escogido 3–1; Águilas edged Gigantes 4–3
Key facts: Toros took a low-scoring win over Escogido, narrowing the gap behind the leaders and tightening the“second ticket” race. In the other game, Águilas won 4–3, a one-run result that rewards late execution more than volume.
Together, those outcomes kept the round robin from turning into a two-team cruise and kept pressure on the leaders with the schedule shortening.
Why picked: This is the point of the Dominican format-every night can change the final math.
9. Copinha knockout: Internacional eliminated Retrô 2–0
Key facts: The match was played in the Copinha knockout phase, where one mistake ends a tournament that has only a few days of margin.
Internacional won 2–0 and advanced, showing the maturity that often separates the strongest academies once group play ends. For Retrô, it was a clean exit against a higher-level opponent on a stage that scouts actually watch.
Why picked: Copinha is Brazil's main youth shop window, and knockout wins like this shape who gets seen next week.
10. Marcelo Flores ruled out for Canada–Guatemala due to eligibility paperwork
Key facts: Canada's staff explained he cannot play the friendly without completing the FIFA one-time switch process after appearing for Mexico.
The episode shows how a single administrative step can block a player even when form is good and both sides want the call-up. It also keeps the“Mexico vs Canada” international future question alive for a player whose club performances are already drawing attention.
Why picked: Eligibility rules are not theory-on days like this, they directly decide who is available.
