Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Tseung Kwan O Remains The Central Hub For Data Center Development, Accounting For Nearly 41.0% Of Existing White Space

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hong Kong data center market is projected to grow from USD 3.62 billion in 2025 to USD 5.81 billion by 2031, with an 8.20% CAGR. Tseung Kwan O leads data center development, hosting 41% of the existing space. The market includes prominent investors and providers like Goodman Group, which manages six data centers in the area. Hong Kong's stable, affordable electricity supply, crucial for sustaining the digital infrastructure, remains a significant factor. The market entails opportunities in colocation, infrastructure investment, and high-performance computing for a digital economy boom. New entrants like ESR and Mapletree are enhancing competitiveness.
The Hong Kong Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.62 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 8.20%
Hong Kong has about 54 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Tseung Kwan O remains the central hub for data center development in Hong Kong, accounting for nearly 41.0% of the existing white floor data center space and approximately 25.7% of the upcoming supply. This solidifies its position as the dominant location for such facilities.
In July 2025, Goodman Group launched the Goodman Hong Kong Data Centre Partnership (GHKDC), a $2.7 billion investment vehicle that manages six data centers, totaling 180 MW of IT capacity across Hong Kong, including two under-construction entities. The partnership, backed by major global investors including PGGM, APG, and CPP Investments, will strengthen Goodman's position in delivering large-scale, high-performance infrastructure for Asia's growing digital economy.
As of Q1 2025, the average industrial electricity price in Hong Kong ranges between USD 0.17 and 0.19 per kWh, applicable to industries including data centers. The country's stable and reliable electricity supply is primarily provided by CLP Power and Hongkong Electric Company, both of which play a vital role in sustaining Hong Kong's expanding digital and hyperscale infrastructure.
The market has the presence of several global IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, IBM and others that have made it easier to access advanced infrastructure in the market and have increased the competitiveness for new vendors in the market. The presence of some of the major global support infrastructure providers, such as Fuji Electric, Legrand, Piller Power Systems, Schneider Electric and others, will ease the availability of advanced support infrastructure in the market. The market has the presence of several local and global construction contractors who have been offering their services to several data center projects. For instance, BYME Engineering has provided its services to data center projects such as Digital Realty Data Center Phase 3 (HKG10) and Digital Savvis HKG10 Data Center (Phase 2). Prominent data center operators include SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), AirTrunk, Digital Realty, Equinix, DayOne (GDS Services), Global Switch, Goodman, iTech Tower Data Centre Services, and Vantage Data Centers. New entrants, such as Chinachem Group, ESR, TPG Angelo Gordon, and Mapletree, are making substantial investments in the region. In addition, the country's market has witnessed the emergence of several new players over the past few years. Notable entrants include Chinachem Group, ESR, TPG Angelo Gordon, and Mapletree Investments.
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Hong Kong colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country. A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Hong Kongn data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong
Facilities Covered (Existing): 54 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13 Coverage: 6+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data center colocation market in Hong Kong
Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing Hong Kong data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Tseung Kwan O Other States List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Tseung Kwan O Other States
How big is the Hong Kong data center market?? How much MW of power capacity will be added across Hong Kong during 2026-2031? What factors are driving the Hong Kong data center market? Which all geographies are included in Hong Kong data center market report?
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks Atos Cisco Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Lenovo NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arup AtkinsRealis Aurecon BYME Engineering Chung Hing Engineers Group Cundall DSCO Group Gammon Construction ISG Studio One Design
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB Airedale Caterpillar Cummins Delta Electronics Eaton Fuji Electric Rehlko (Kohler) Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Piller Power Systems Rittal Schneider Electric Siemens STULZ Sumber Vertiv
Data Center Investors
AirTrunk BDx Data Centers CITIC Telecom International China Mobile International China Unicom Digital Realty Equinix DayOne Global Switch Goodman iTech Towers Data Centre Services NTT DATA SUNeVision Holdings Telehouse Towngas Telecom Vantage Data Centers
NEW ENTRANTS
ESR TPG Angelo Gordon Mapletree
IT Infrastructure
Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
