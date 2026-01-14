Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Tseung Kwan O Remains The Central Hub For Data Center Development, Accounting For Nearly 41.0% Of Existing White Space

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Hong Kong Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.62 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 8.20%

Hong Kong has about 54 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Tseung Kwan O remains the central hub for data center development in Hong Kong, accounting for nearly 41.0% of the existing white floor data center space and approximately 25.7% of the upcoming supply. This solidifies its position as the dominant location for such facilities.

In July 2025, Goodman Group launched the Goodman Hong Kong Data Centre Partnership (GHKDC), a $2.7 billion investment vehicle that manages six data centers, totaling 180 MW of IT capacity across Hong Kong, including two under-construction entities. The partnership, backed by major global investors including PGGM, APG, and CPP Investments, will strengthen Goodman's position in delivering large-scale, high-performance infrastructure for Asia's growing digital economy.

As of Q1 2025, the average industrial electricity price in Hong Kong ranges between USD 0.17 and 0.19 per kWh, applicable to industries including data centers. The country's stable and reliable electricity supply is primarily provided by CLP Power and Hongkong Electric Company, both of which play a vital role in sustaining Hong Kong's expanding digital and hyperscale infrastructure.

The market has the presence of several global IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, IBM and others that have made it easier to access advanced infrastructure in the market and have increased the competitiveness for new vendors in the market.

The presence of some of the major global support infrastructure providers, such as Fuji Electric, Legrand, Piller Power Systems, Schneider Electric and others, will ease the availability of advanced support infrastructure in the market.

The market has the presence of several local and global construction contractors who have been offering their services to several data center projects. For instance, BYME Engineering has provided its services to data center projects such as Digital Realty Data Center Phase 3 (HKG10) and Digital Savvis HKG10 Data Center (Phase 2).

Prominent data center operators include SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), AirTrunk, Digital Realty, Equinix, DayOne (GDS Services), Global Switch, Goodman, iTech Tower Data Centre Services, and Vantage Data Centers. New entrants, such as Chinachem Group, ESR, TPG Angelo Gordon, and Mapletree, are making substantial investments in the region. In addition, the country's market has witnessed the emergence of several new players over the past few years. Notable entrants include Chinachem Group, ESR, TPG Angelo Gordon, and Mapletree Investments.

Hong Kong data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

