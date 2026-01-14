'What A Load Of S***': Jude Bellingham Dismisses Rumours Of Rift With Xabi Alonso

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has dismissed rumours that he was involved in the group whose revolt led to Xabi Alonso's removal as head coach. He criticised those spreading these reports and urged fans not to believe them.

Xabi Alonso's tenure as Real Madrid manager lasted only seven months, ending after the Los Blancos lost to archrivals Barcelona in the Super Cup final. More than the loss itself, it was the rift within the dressing room that prompted Alonso's exit from Madrid.

Reports have circulated about a divide within Real Madrid's dressing room under Alonso's management. Some of these reports also suggest that Bellingham is among the players who feel uneasy under Alonso's leadership.

Nevertheless, the England international has dismissed these rumours with firm words.

“Until now, I've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly... what a load of s***,” Bellingham wrote on his own app named JB5.

“Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto every word of these clowns and their 'sources, '” Bellingham added.“Do not believe everything you read. Every now and then, these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy.”

That statement reveals Bellingham's genuine opinion of the departing head coach while also supporting his own view that he might not be among those who disagreed with Alonso's methods. He also shared a farewell message on social media for the former manager, saying,“Thank you, Mister. It was a pleasure, all the very best for the future!”

The Spaniard's time at Real Madrid consisted of only 34 matches across all competitions, resulting in 24 wins, four draws, and six losses. His last game was a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, a setback that ultimately prompted Florentino Perez to decide to let him go once more.