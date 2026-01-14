Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye, Iran Hold Talks on Regional Unrest

2026-01-14 06:24:52
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held talks on Wednesday aimed at easing escalating regional tensions.

Turkish diplomatic sources reported that during a phone conversation, Fidan emphasized “the importance of negotiations as a means of reducing regional tensions.”

This discussion came just a day after the two ministers spoke on Tuesday, marking their second direct exchange within 24 hours.

The renewed diplomatic focus comes as Iran grapples with widespread protests that began Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar. Demonstrators have rallied against the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions, with unrest spreading to multiple cities.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they described as “riots” and “terrorism.”

Casualty numbers remain unofficial. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights organization, estimates the death toll has surpassed 2,550, including both security personnel and protesters, with over 1,134 people injured.

