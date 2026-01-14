APO Group Partners With Kenyan Trend To Bring Pan-African News Content To East African Audiences

APO Group ( ), the leading multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce a strategic content partnership with Kenyan Trend ( ), a fast-growing digital news platform known for its strong focus on Kenyan and regional stories.

The agreement will see all press releases distributed by APO Group - including text, images, video, and audio - automatically published on Kenyan Trend, giving its audience direct access to high-quality, authoritative content from across the continent and beyond.

Kenyan Trend provides daily coverage of breaking news, politics, business, community affairs, lifestyle, entertainment, and emerging issues shaping the region. With a growing readership and a commitment to accessible, credible reporting, the platform has established itself as a trusted source for Kenyan audiences.

By joining APO Group's partner ecosystem, which includes more than 300 media organisations across Africa and globally, Kenyan Trend will:



receive a continuous feed of premium, pan-African news content across key sectors;

strengthen its editorial offering with multimedia-rich content that enhances engagement and readership; and benefit from increased visibility facilitated by Africa's leading press release distribution service.

Astone Lukoye Keya, Senior Editor at Kenyan Trend, said:“We are excited to partner with APO Group, a respected organisation that shares our commitment to credible, impactful journalism. This collaboration enables us to serve our readers even better by expanding the depth and diversity of our news coverage. It is an important step in strengthening our platform and connecting our audience to stories shaping Kenya and the wider continent.”

“This partnership supports both organisations' shared objective to promote accurate, timely, and meaningful African news. APO Group's access to prominent African and international media outlets translates into greater visibility, credibility, and impact for our clients and partners, enabling their content to reach a broader audience. We're proud to support Kenyan Trend in sharing Africa's positive stories,” added Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

This collaboration marks another step toward building a more connected African media landscape where local voices are elevated, quality journalism is prioritised, and African stories are distributed widely, reliably, and at scale.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media Contact:

...

Kenyan Trend Media Contacts:

Name: Astone Lukoye Keya

Position: Senior Editor

Email: ...

Phone: +254790851519

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group ( ) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa's Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

About Kenyan Trend:

Kenyan Trend is a fast-growing digital news and entertainment platform delivering timely, accurate, and engaging stories from Kenya and beyond. Focused on trending topics, lifestyle, entertainment, business, sports, and breaking news, Kenyan Trend provides readers with reliable updates in real time. With a commitment to clarity, credibility, and impactful storytelling, Kenyan Trend continues to shape conversations and connect audiences across the digital space.