Top 5 Cars That Look Stunning In Matte Finishes From The Showroom

Matte finishes have moved beyond the aftermarket scene and are now making a strong statement straight from the factory floor. Several manufacturers in India are offering cars with special matte or darkened colourways that elevate road presence and exclusivity, without the hassle of aftermarket wraps or paint jobs. From sedans to SUVs, here are five cars that look particularly striking in matte finishes, along with their approximate starting prices in Srinagar, Kashmir.

The Volkswagen Taigun stands out in its Carbon Steel Grey matte finish, offered on select GT variants. The matte texture complements the compact SUV's sharp body lines and sporty stance, giving it a premium yet aggressive appeal. Powered by Volkswagen's acclaimed turbo-petrol engines, the Taigun combines performance with a distinctive factory-finished look.

Approx starting price in Srinagar: ₹20.5–22.5 lakh (on-road)

The Virtus brings matte sophistication to the mid-size sedan segment. Finished in Carbon Steel Grey matte, the sedan looks understated yet athletic, perfectly matching its long wheelbase and crisp design. Available on higher GT trims, the Virtus in matte grey appeals to buyers looking for something unique without sacrificing practicality.

Approx starting price in Srinagar: ₹19.0–20.5 lakh (on-road)

Skoda's Slavia adopts a more elegant approach to matte paint with its Carbon Steel matte grey edition. The colour enhances the sedan's clean European styling and sharp creases, giving it a premium, executive feel. Unlike sport-oriented matte editions, the Slavia retains its sophisticated character while still standing out on the road.

Approx starting price in Srinagar: ₹17.5–19.5 lakh (on-road)

The Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition features a factory-approved, all-black treatment that delivers a bold, stealth-inspired appearance. While not a traditional matte paint, the Phantom Blaq styling achieves a similar visual impact with darkened elements and exclusive detailing. It caters to buyers seeking a commanding SUV presence straight from the showroom.

Approx starting price in Srinagar: ₹22.5–23.5 lakh (on-road)