Wholesale Price Inflation Rises Marginally To 0.83% In December

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Wholesale price inflation extended upward momentum for the second straight month, recording at 0.83 per cent in December 2025, driven by an uptick in prices of food, non-food articles, and manufactured items on a month-on-month basis, government data showed on Wednesday.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation returned to positive in December, after witnessing a deflationary trend in the previous two months.

In November and October, the pace of price rise was negative at (-) 0.32 per cent and (-) 1.21 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, WPI inflation was 2.57 per cent in December 2024.

“Positive rate of inflation in December 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of other manufacturing, minerals, manufacture of machinery and equipment, manufacture of food products, and textiles, etc.,” the industry ministry said in a statement.

According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 0.43 per cent in December, as against 4.16 per cent in November.