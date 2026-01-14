Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dal Lake Partially Freezes As Kashmir Reels Under Severe Cold

Dal Lake Partially Freezes As Kashmir Reels Under Severe Cold


2026-01-14 06:09:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Parts of the famous Dal Lake here and several water bodies in Kashmir froze on Wednesday as sub-zero minimum temperatures across the Valley dropped further.

The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - a 40-day period of extreme cold, when the chances of snowfall are the highest. It began on December 21 and will end on January 30.


ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the minus 4.9 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night, weather department officials said. Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley, where the mercury settled at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Parts of several water bodies, including the interiors of the Dal Lake, froze due to severe cold.

Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, and in central Kashmir's Sonamarg it was minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

MENAFN14012026000215011059ID1110597394



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search