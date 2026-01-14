Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dukhtaran-E-Millat Chief Asiya Andrabi Convicted In UAPA Case


2026-01-14 06:09:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi in a UAPA case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh ordered their conviction under sections 18 (Punishment for conspiracy) and 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of UAPA.


The quantum of sentence will be decided on January 17.

Andrabi was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with waging war against India through hate speeches, as well as criminal conspiracy and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with two associates.

Kashmir Observer

