NABU, SAPO Notify Tymoshenko Of Suspicion

According to Ukrinform, SAPO stated this on Telegram.

"The leader of a parliamentary faction has been notified of suspicion," the statement reads.

Law enforcement officials stated that after NABU and SAPO uncovered in December 2025 instances of MPs receiving improper benefits in exchange for decisions on draft laws in parliament, the suspect initiated negotiations with certain parliamentarians to establish a systematic mechanism for offering unlawful benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during votes.

"This was not about one-time arrangements, but a regular cooperation mechanism, which involved advance payments and was intended for a prolonged period. MPs were to receive instructions on how to vote, and in some cases, whether to abstain or not participate in voting," SAPO said.

NABU, SAPO notify five MPs of suspicion over bribery for voting

The case is qualified under Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

According to media reports, this concerns Yulia Tymoshenko.

As previously reported, on January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that they had exposed the head of one parliamentary faction attempting to bribe MPs to vote "correctly" for or against specific draft laws.

On January 14, Tymoshenko confirmed searches at the Batkivshchyna party office but rejected all accusations.