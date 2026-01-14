Five More Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Announce Mandatory Evacuation Of Families With Children
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this concerns 40 children from 26 families in two communities. The Cherkasy region has been designated as the location for their reception and accommodation.Read also: Russian troops attack Dnipro petrovsk region with missiles, drones, artillery
Together with the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, local authorities, and all relevant services, clear coordination of actions, a safe evacuation route, and the necessary support for each family at all stages are being ensured.
As reported, nine families with children from Zaporizhzhia were transported to Zakarpattia over the weekend and settled in a shelter in the Khust district.
Illustrative photo: National Police
