Azerbaijan, Italy Discuss Exchange Of Customs Experience In E-Commerce


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The officials at the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan met with a delegation led by Andrea Mazzella, Head of the International Relations Office of the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency, Trend reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The future of collaboration between the customs agencies of Azerbaijan and Italy was the primary topic of discussion at the meeting. Discussions encompassed the intricacies of risk management, strategies to address customs violations, the integration of artificial intelligence in customs operations, and avenues for enriching mutual experiences in the realm of e-commerce.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Letter of Intent between the International Relations Office of the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency and the International Cooperation Department of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) is the principal tax authority in Italy, overseeing customs, excise duties, and monopolies. Its key functions include facilitating international trade, managing tax collection on energy products, alcohol, and tobacco, regulating public gaming, performing law enforcement tasks to combat illegal activities, and protecting financial interests by tackling tax evasion and fraud. ADM plays a critical role in ensuring fiscal compliance and public health while enforcing EU regulations.

