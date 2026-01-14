403
Nat'l Committee Prepares For Fourth Report On Economic, Social And Cultural Human Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The National Standing Committee for the Preparation of Reports and Follow-up to Human Rights-Related Recommendations held a meeting on Wednesday to coordinate the preparation of the fourth national report of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah told KUNA that the meeting reviewed the plan for preparing the report and responding to international recommendations in this regard.
She stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, will organize a training course next February to work on the development of those recommendations.
The State of Kuwait is scheduled to present its fourth report in Geneva next October, as a part of its continued work to improve human rights. (end)
