Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To King Of Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolence to the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the passing of the mother of Prince Shaqran bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his heartfelt sympathy and wished solace and patience for the family. (end)
