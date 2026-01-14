Indonesia Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2026: A $6.08 Billion Market By 2031 - Coverage Of 88 Existing Facilities, 25 Upcoming Facilities, And 17 Cities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|143
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$6.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.7%
|Regions Covered
|Indonesia
VENDORS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies Hitachi Vantara IBM Inspur Lenovo NVIDIA
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Aesler Grup AO Construction ARKONIN Asdi Swasatya Aurecon AWP Architects BECA BW Design Group Cundall DSCO Group Jaya Karya Integrasi Leighton Asia NTT Facilities PT Berca Buana Sakti PT Jaya Teknik Indonesia PT Jaya Obayashi PT AtoZ Teknik PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk Parker, van den Bergh PT PP PT Indokoei International PT SMI PT Kajima Indonesia PT Sumaraja Indah PT Acset Indonusa Tbk RED Engineering Ramboll Turner & Townsend Tetra VINCI Energies Vale Architects WT Asia
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB Caterpillar Cummins Cyber Power Systems Delta Electronics Eaton Fuji Electric HITEC Power Protection Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Piller Power Systems Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric STULZ Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- BDx Data Centers Bitera Data Center Biznet Data Center Datacomm Diangraha Digital Realty Bersama DCI Indonesia DTP Telecom Digital Edge Digital Hyperspace Indonesia Elitery EdgeConneX Equnix Google IDC Indonesia IndoKeppel Data Centres K2 Strategic MettaDC NTT DATA Pure Data Centres Princeton Digital Group SM+ ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Telkom Indonesia (NeutraDC)
New Entrants
- Aslan Energy Capital BW Digital DAMAC Digital DayOne Gaw Capital Microsoft Minoro Energi Racks Central Singtel-Nxera SEAX Global
SEGMENTS
IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
Geography
- Jakarta Batam
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Jakarta Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Jakarta Other Cities
