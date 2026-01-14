Indonesia Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2026: A $6.08 Billion Market By 2031 - Coverage Of 88 Existing Facilities, 25 Upcoming Facilities, And 17 Cities

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Indonesia Data Center Market was valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.08 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 13.73%.

Indonesia is emerging as a key player in the Southeast Asia data center market, showcasing substantial growth potential. The government's proactive digital transformation initiatives, alongside the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence technologies and growing submarine connectivity, are driving significant investments in the country's data center infrastructure

Jakarta is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Indonesia's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are 38 existing and 13 upcoming data centers in the city, as of September 2025.

As of 2025, the construction cost of data centers in Indonesia ranged from $8 million to $9 million per MW, making it a more affordable option as compared to other regional hubs such as Singapore and Malaysia. However, these costs are expected to increase annually due to several factors, including supply chain issues, high inflation, and rising interest rates.

In September 2025, the Investment Authority (INA) announced its decision to partner with foreign firms to invest in Indonesia-linked data centers, renewables and artificial intelligence ventures. It is also jointly developing a data center campus in Batam with DayOne.

INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The market has witnessed several new players emerge over the past few years. The notable entrants include Aslan Energy Capital, BW Digital, DAMAC Digital, DayOne, Gaw Capital, Microsoft, Minoro Energi, Racks Central, Singtel- Nxera and SEAX Global, and several others.

DAMAC Digital announced its investment of $2.3 billion in Jakarta Data Center, which will be an AI-ready data center. It is the company's second project and a part of its broader strategy to reach over 300MW capacity across Southeast Asia by 2026.

In October 2025, Digital Edge secured $325 million credit facility from local financial firm, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), to support its new build expansion in the Jakarta metro, refinance existing BCA facility, and fund completion of the final phase of the 23MW EDGE2 site located in Jl. Kuningan Mulia, South Jakarta.

Hyperscalers are accelerating investment in Indonesia, positioning the country as a key regional hub for cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Microsoft launched its first data center in May 2025 and is expected to contribute around $2.5 billion to the economy and create 60,000 jobs by 2028. Additionally, it will also support digital training for one million people, with 840,000 already participating in AI capability-building.

In July 2025, Oracle announced the launch of its first cloud region, the Indonesia North (Batam) cloud region with one availability zone. The company will lease a data center from DayOne, which is located in Nongsa Digital Park in Batam

