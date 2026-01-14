Philippines Data Center Market Analysis & Investment Opportunities Report 2026-2031: Coverage Of 28 Existing Facilities, 13 Upcoming Facilities, And 8 Cities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Philippines data center market is poised for significant growth, with its valuation projected to surge from USD 735 million in 2025 to USD 2.48 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.50%. Manila, the country's primary data center hub, boasts 20 active facilities and plans for 5+ more. The competitive construction cost of $6.5-$7.5 million per MW positions the Philippines as an attractive investment destination compared to other Southeast Asian regions. The shift from retail to wholesale colocation, driven by cloud migration, alongside global operator entrance and local innovation, supports this dynamic expansion. Key players include ePLDT, Equinix, and Alibaba Cloud.
The Philippines Data Center Market was valued at USD 735 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 22.50%.
Philippines has about 28 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Manila remains the primary data center hub in the Philippines, accounting for the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city at present hosts around 20 active data centers and 5+ upcoming data centers in Manila.
The cost of building data centers in the Philippines is relatively competitive, averaging $6.5-$7.5 million per MW, which is lower than in several other Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia. This cost advantage makes the Philippines an appealing destination for investors looking to maximize value in their regional expansion.
The retail colocation market dominated the Philippines in 2025. During the forecast period, we expect this sector to decline as most of the companies are slated to migrate some of their workloads to the cloud, which is likely to increase the wholesale colocation market.
PHILIPPINES DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include ePLDT, Converge ICT Solutions, Digital Edge, Global Telecom and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres among others.
Companies such as A-FLOW, Beeinfotech PH, and Digital Halo are emerging in the country, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.
In addition, global colocation operators like Equinix are entering the market by acquiring three data center facilities from Total Information Management (TIM) for approximately $180 million.
The cloud market in Philippines is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. Global cloud providers such as Alibaba Cloud and Huawei Cloud continue to expand their presence.
For instance, in July 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced it to open its second data center region/ cloud availability zone in the Philippines, enhancing the cloud capacity and support of the country for faster, more secure digital services.
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Philippines colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Philippines by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country. A detailed study of the existing Philippines data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Philippines data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines
Facilities Covered (Existing): 28 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13 Coverage: 8 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data center colocation market in the Philippines
Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing The Philippines data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 110
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2031
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $735 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
| $2480 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 22.5%
| Regions Covered
| Philippines
MARKET DYNAMICS
Investment Opportunities in Philippines
Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Philippines Market Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Philippines Investment Opportunities in Philippines Digital Data in Philippines Government Rules & Regulations for Data Center Market Investment by Area Market Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Philippines
Colocation Services Market in Philippines Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation Demand Across Several Industries in Philippines Industry Demand Share Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
MARKET SEGMENTATION
IT Infrastructure
Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure Providers
Atos Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NetApp Nokia NVIDIA Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arup Aurecon Comfac Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC) Design Coordinates Endec Group First Balfour Gensler JSLA Architects Leighton Asia (CIMIC Group) Mace Megawide Construction Corporation Meinhardt Group Monocrete PRONET Red Engineering Design Syska Hennessy Group Thornton Tomasetti
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB Caterpillar Cummins Cyber Power Systems Eaton Fuji Electric Kohler Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Vertiv ZTE
Data Center Investors
Alibaba Cloud Converge ICT Solutions Digital Edge DITO Telecommunity ePLDT ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
New Entrants
A-FLOW Beeinfotech PH Digital Halo Diode Ventures EdgeConneX Equinix YCO Cloud
