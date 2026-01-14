Philippines Data Center Market Analysis & Investment Opportunities Report 2026-2031: Coverage Of 28 Existing Facilities, 13 Upcoming Facilities, And 8 Cities

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Philippines Data Center Market was valued at USD 735 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 22.50%.

Philippines has about 28 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Manila remains the primary data center hub in the Philippines, accounting for the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city at present hosts around 20 active data centers and 5+ upcoming data centers in Manila.



The cost of building data centers in the Philippines is relatively competitive, averaging $6.5-$7.5 million per MW, which is lower than in several other Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia. This cost advantage makes the Philippines an appealing destination for investors looking to maximize value in their regional expansion.

The retail colocation market dominated the Philippines in 2025. During the forecast period, we expect this sector to decline as most of the companies are slated to migrate some of their workloads to the cloud, which is likely to increase the wholesale colocation market.

PHILIPPINES DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include ePLDT, Converge ICT Solutions, Digital Edge, Global Telecom and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres among others.

Companies such as A-FLOW, Beeinfotech PH, and Digital Halo are emerging in the country, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.

In addition, global colocation operators like Equinix are entering the market by acquiring three data center facilities from Total Information Management (TIM) for approximately $180 million.

The cloud market in Philippines is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. Global cloud providers such as Alibaba Cloud and Huawei Cloud continue to expand their presence.

For instance, in July 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced it to open its second data center region/ cloud availability zone in the Philippines, enhancing the cloud capacity and support of the country for faster, more secure digital services.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Philippines colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Philippines by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Philippines data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Philippines data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines



Facilities Covered (Existing): 28



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13



Coverage: 8 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Philippines



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)



Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Philippines data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

How big is the Philippines data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added in Philippines in 2031? What factors are driving the Philippines data center market?

