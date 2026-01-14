Ontex Secures A Place On CDP's Annual 'A' List For Leadership In Climate Change Transparency For The Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Ontex Group NV (Euronext: ONTEX), a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, has received an 'A' rating for the second year in a row from CDP, the global environmental non-profit, for its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change.

In its 2025 CDP Climate Change assessment, Ontex received strong scores across key management and transparency categories, including governance, business strategy and value chain engagement. The assessment also highlights the clear priorities for the next phase of Ontex's climate journey, including scaling energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions, strengthening emissions reduction initiatives and further embedding climate considerations into financial decision-making.

In 2025, Ontex further strengthened its climate performance through a number of concrete actions, including:



Achieving 100% renewable electricity across its operations;

Further embedding carbon transparency into product innovation, by expanding the use of its product sustainability scorecard to guide innovation and design decisions; Deepening supplier collaboration on climate data, working directly with suppliers to obtain primary emissions factors and improve the accuracy of Scope 3 carbon reporting.



Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer, said:“We are proud to earn a CDP 'A' rating again. It reflects the robustness of Ontex's climate governance and the integration of climate-related risks and opportunities into strategic decision-making. Especially, since the sustainability landscape is shifting-while some reporting rules are easing, demands for transparency and proof of progress are rising. These challenges push us to keep raising the bar, working openly and together to drive real change across our value chain. That's how we are 'Here for you. Here for the better.'

Read more about Ontex's Sustainability Strategy and 2030 targets on ontex/sustainability.





About CDP

CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. As the founder of environmental reporting, we believe in transparency and the power of data to drive change. Partnering with leaders in enterprise, capital, policy and science, we surface the information needed to enable Earth-positive decisions. We helped more than 24,800 companies and almost 1,000 cities, states and regions disclose their environmental impacts in 2024. Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world's institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions. Aligned with the ISSB's climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place. Our team is truly global, united by our shared desire to build a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced. Visit or follow us @‌CDP to find out more.

The 2025 A List, and the full methodology and criteria, will be available here: Scores and A Lists.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,100 people, with plants and offices in 11 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

