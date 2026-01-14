Nighttime Attack Causes Power Outages In Four Regions Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC "Ukrenergo" stated this on Facebook.

"At night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of the morning there are de-energized consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing everywhere where security conditions allow. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible," the statement said.

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by previous shelling, emergency power outages are currently being applied in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. In the remaining regions, capacity limitation schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for households are in effect.

Massive drone attack on Kryvyi Rih leaves over 45,000 subscribers without power

Because of adverse weather conditions, as of the morning 12 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were fully or partially without power. Regional power company crews are working to restore electricity supply.

Electricity consumption as of 21:30 Wednesday is 5.4% lower than the previous day. The reason for this is a forced increase in the volume of outages.

"In all regions of Ukraine, throughout the entire day today, there remains a need for prudent energy consumption. Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, shift energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours – after 23:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, the most difficult situation with electricity supply currently remains in Kyiv and the region, where due to constant enemy attacks it is not possible to predict the timing of a transition to scheduled hourly outages.

