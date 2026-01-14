Armenia Keen To Involve European Union In TRIPP Project - Prime Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenia is interested in the involvement of the European Union (EU) in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the discussions on "Armenia and the world at the crossroads of risks and opportunities" held with the participation of ambassadors from the U.S. and the EU, Trend reports.

"Yesterday, a significant milestone was achieved in Washington towards the institutionalization of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the practical realization of the TRIPP project. I extend my congratulations to everyone on this important development. Substantial investments and financial resources will now be directed towards our region, which is indeed positive news," he remarked.

Pashinyan further emphasized that the U.S. has already committed to participating in the project, and it is now crucial to engage in detailed discussions with European Union partners regarding the format of their involvement in the TRIPP initiative, along with other specific projects.

On January 14, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Mirzoyan and Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

The joint statement issued by Mirzoyan and Rubio announced Armenia's intention to approve and endorse the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the authority to manage the project for an initial term of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining a 26% share for itself.

On August 8, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.