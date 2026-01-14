Armenia Keen To Involve European Union In TRIPP Project - Prime Minister
"Yesterday, a significant milestone was achieved in Washington towards the institutionalization of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the practical realization of the TRIPP project. I extend my congratulations to everyone on this important development. Substantial investments and financial resources will now be directed towards our region, which is indeed positive news," he remarked.
Pashinyan further emphasized that the U.S. has already committed to participating in the project, and it is now crucial to engage in detailed discussions with European Union partners regarding the format of their involvement in the TRIPP initiative, along with other specific projects.
On January 14, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Mirzoyan and Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.
The joint statement issued by Mirzoyan and Rubio announced Armenia's intention to approve and endorse the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the authority to manage the project for an initial term of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company, while retaining a 26% share for itself.
On August 8, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.
During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment